Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $322.08

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.08 and last traded at $321.98, with a volume of 71559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.04.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

