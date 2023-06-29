iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $132.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

