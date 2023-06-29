Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 456 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.9% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 53.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

