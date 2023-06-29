Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

