Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.