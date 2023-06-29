Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

