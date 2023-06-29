Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCO opened at $341.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

