Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,850 shares of company stock valued at $56,671,813. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

