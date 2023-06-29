Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

