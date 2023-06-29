Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 461,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 73,282 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,898,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

