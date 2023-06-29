Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $444.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.00 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

