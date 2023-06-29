Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

