Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

