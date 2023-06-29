Gradient Investments LLC Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.