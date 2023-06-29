Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MANU stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manchester United by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

