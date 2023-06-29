NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 9.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

