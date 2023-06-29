Head-To-Head Analysis: Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Free Report) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Personalis -165.65% -49.53% -36.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 23.89 Personalis $65.05 million 1.37 -$113.32 million ($2.46) -0.78

Analyst Recommendations

Sonic Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Healthcare and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Personalis has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.85%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Personalis

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications, such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, diagnostic testing, and biotechnology companies; healthcare providers; universities; non-profits; and government entities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.