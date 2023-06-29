North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

