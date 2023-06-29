North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
NOA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.