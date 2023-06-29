Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.8 %

LOGI stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

