Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Financial Comparison

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Upexi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 0.91 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.6% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Upexi has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49% Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upexi and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67

Upexi currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.11%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,307.46%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Ayr Wellness

(Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.