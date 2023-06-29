Head-To-Head Contrast: ViaDerma (VDRM) vs. Its Rivals

ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Free Report) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ViaDerma to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ViaDerma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ViaDerma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaDerma 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaDerma Competitors 158 881 1782 23 2.59

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 27.49%. Given ViaDerma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViaDerma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViaDerma N/A N/A 0.00 ViaDerma Competitors $769.50 million -$16.55 million 108.07

ViaDerma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViaDerma. ViaDerma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaDerma N/A N/A N/A ViaDerma Competitors -79.70% -391.51% -10.89%

About ViaDerma

(Free Report)

ViaDerma, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries. It is also developing products in various fields of use, including topical antibiotics, toenail antifungal drugs, diabetic amputations, global acne, psoriasis, and eczema, as well as burns, anti-aging/wrinkle remover creams, medical cannabis, male-pattern baldness, skin cancer, erectile dysfunction, and pain management. The company was formerly known as Décor Products International, Inc. and changed its name to ViaDerma, Inc. in May 2014. ViaDerma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.