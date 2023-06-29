Truist Financial Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $72.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,546,640 shares of company stock valued at $103,812,474. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after buying an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

