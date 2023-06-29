Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

