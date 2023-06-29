Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

NYSE HL opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 151.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 442,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 858,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

