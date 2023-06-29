ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ESE opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $104.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

