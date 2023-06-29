ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
ESE opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $104.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
