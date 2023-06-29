Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

AX opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

