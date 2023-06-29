StockNews.com Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

