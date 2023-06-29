StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.