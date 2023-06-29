Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOGN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Nogin has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $230.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Choi acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nogin news, major shareholder Stephen Choi acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 308,010 shares in the company, valued at $924,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,586,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,481. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOGN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Nogin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

