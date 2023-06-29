Critical Analysis: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gouverneur Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 10.00% N/A N/A NSTS Bancorp 5.87% 0.59% 0.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 2.11 $1.53 million N/A N/A NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.35 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NSTS Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Free Report)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.