Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head to Head Review

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.38 billion 3.60 $564.14 million $4.93 8.04 Great Southern Bancorp $261.12 million 2.35 $75.95 million $6.41 7.94

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank OZK pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank OZK and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 1 0 2.14 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 38.48% 13.95% 2.21% Great Southern Bancorp 27.90% 14.78% 1.40%

Summary

Bank OZK beats Great Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK



Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. In addition, the company provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. Further, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, merchant and commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Additionally, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Great Southern Bancorp



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

