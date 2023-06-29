Financial Comparison: Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) & AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) and Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Apexigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -1,278.87% -52.83% -22.93% Apexigen N/A -761.46% -97.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnaptysBio and Apexigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $10.29 million 53.57 -$128.72 million ($4.84) -4.30 Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Apexigen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AnaptysBio and Apexigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 3 3 0 2.50 Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67

AnaptysBio currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.59%. Apexigen has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,665.75%. Given Apexigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apexigen is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Volatility and Risk

AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apexigen beats AnaptysBio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

