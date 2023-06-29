Comparing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,539.01%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

This table compares T2 Biosystems and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $22.31 million 0.08 -$62.00 million N/A N/A IceCure Medical $3.09 million 16.54 -$16.98 million ($0.42) -2.67

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -370.13% N/A -163.06% IceCure Medical -534.74% -79.90% -64.57%

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

