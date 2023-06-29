Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$15.10

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCP. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.212938 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

