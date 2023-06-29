NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEO opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

