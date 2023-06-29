Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.22. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

