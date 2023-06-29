Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $165.13

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.13.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $143.51. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

