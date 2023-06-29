Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $165.13

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.13.
FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
F5 Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of F5 stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $143.51. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
