NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.10. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

