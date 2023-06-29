Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $52.22

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 174.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,249 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

