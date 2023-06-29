Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $36.78

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

