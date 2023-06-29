Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $13.04

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

