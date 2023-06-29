Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $32.25

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $965,158. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

