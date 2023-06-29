KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

