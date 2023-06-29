Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $350.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

