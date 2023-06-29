VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.07. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.