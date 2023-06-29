VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,532,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

