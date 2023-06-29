Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $300.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $235.94 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

