SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.6 %

SMBK stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SmartFinancial news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

