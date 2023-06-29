TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

