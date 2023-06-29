Citigroup Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $56.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $56.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.